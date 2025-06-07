CME Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 40,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,546 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $6,147,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CME Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CME opened at $274.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

