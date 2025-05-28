Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.6%

FMX stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $1.628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

