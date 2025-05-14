FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

FSK stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

