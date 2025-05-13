Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This trade represents a 99.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357 over the last three months. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.