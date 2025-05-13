Northern Trust Corp Acquires 74,560 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp Price Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

