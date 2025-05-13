Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

