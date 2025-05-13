2,630 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 4.4%

CWST stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

