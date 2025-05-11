Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 12,552 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

