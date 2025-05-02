Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $11,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMN. Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

