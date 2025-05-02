NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 12,387 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7,119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,459,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,385.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,642,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco by 965.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 991,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 635.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

