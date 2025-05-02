NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 909.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IGPT opened at $40.91 on Friday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.