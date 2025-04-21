ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
ODP stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. ODP has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $408.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that ODP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
