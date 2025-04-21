Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Dorman Products stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 3,542 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $463,364.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,220,726.10. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,679 shares of company stock worth $3,253,409 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $42,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

