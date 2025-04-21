Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get Kopin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Trading Up 7.4 %

KOPN stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 101,059.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kopin by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 471,258 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.