Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,223 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

