Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

