Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,255 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,139,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.