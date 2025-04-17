MTM Investment Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

