Park Capital Management LLC WI Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Apple makes up approximately 7.5% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.