Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,170 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Arrow Electronics worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.