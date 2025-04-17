ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

