THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

THO stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

