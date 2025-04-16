Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,345 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

