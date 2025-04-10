Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 17.9 %

CCL opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.