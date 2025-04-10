O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,204,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,971,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

