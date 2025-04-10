O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.42 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

