O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

