O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

