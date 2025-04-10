CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $69,859,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Medpace by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.30.

Medpace Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.08. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.00 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

