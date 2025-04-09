Promising Medical Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that specialize in healthcare-related products, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and other health services. These stocks are often influenced by regulatory changes, scientific breakthroughs, and public health trends, making them closely tied to the evolving landscape of the medical industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $29.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $709.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $672.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $681.10 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $848.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.10 on Monday, reaching $519.95. 3,314,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.98. 20,419,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,191,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,165,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,634. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $358.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,882,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,499,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Pfizer has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.10. 2,193,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,025. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $411.12 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Featured Stories