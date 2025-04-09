Noble Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for E.W. Scripps in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.92. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,724,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,055,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 558,818 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 712,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

