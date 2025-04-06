169,826 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

