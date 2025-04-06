Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.