Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.33 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

