Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $469,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $2,301,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE OMF opened at $40.99 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

