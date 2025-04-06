Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

