Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

