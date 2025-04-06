Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,230,110.04. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,797 shares of company stock worth $4,830,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

