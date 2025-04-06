Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 81.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $43.32 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

