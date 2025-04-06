11,700 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $944.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

