Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

