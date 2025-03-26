First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

FFNW stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.