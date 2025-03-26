Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

