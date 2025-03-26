BiomX (PHGE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect BiomX to post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. BiomX has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

