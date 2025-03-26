Alpha Cognition (ACOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOG opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha Cognition has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

