Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $201.46 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $294.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

