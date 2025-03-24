Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 637,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,659,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

