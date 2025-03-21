Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Mattel worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 449.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,884 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Mattel by 101.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 84,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 53.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Down 0.5 %

MAT opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

