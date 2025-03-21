Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,561,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 1,033,485 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after buying an additional 442,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.15 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.