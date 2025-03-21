Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,100 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 88,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UGI by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Stock Up 1.4 %

UGI opened at $33.63 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

